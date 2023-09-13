South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Gerringong Lions and Shellharbour Sharks lining up for Group Seven premiership clash

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated September 13 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour Sharks' and Gerringong Lions' captains James Ralphs (left) and Nathan Ford (right). Picture by Sylvia Liber.
Shellharbour Sharks' and Gerringong Lions' captains James Ralphs (left) and Nathan Ford (right). Picture by Sylvia Liber.

It's that time of year, and only two remain in the hunt for premiership glory.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.