It's that time of year, and only two remain in the hunt for premiership glory.
The Gerringong Lions and Shellharbour Sharks are set to battle this Sunday, September 17, at Centenary Field in the 2023 Group Seven ruby league grand-final.
It has been an electric season for both sides with the consistent Lions putting together another season of stellar play, even while facing line-up challenges, while the defensive juggernaut Sharks have completely turned it around from last year's bottom of the table finish.
The sides have battled well against each other throughout the year, each stealing a game against one another, with Gerringong winning the overall season series 2-1.
Gerringong captain Nathan Ford said his team's ability to adapt and overcome with any line-up they've used this season is a testament to the depth and camaraderie right through the entire club.
"We've used probably more players in first grade then I think we've ever used before (35)," he said.
"It's been hard with a lot of our guys going up to fill junior rep roles with the Dragons, and not knowing who we are going to have on Tuesday night, Thursday night, so coming Saturday morning we were consistently rolling in with different players."
"That's been hard to adjust to, but I think that's made us stronger, there's been a good bind with everyone to just work for each other no matter who's on the field, which will probably help us on Sunday."
The Lions have been blessed with a nice balance of youth and experience throughout the season, which has translated into strong results.
Ford said the team cannot relax for one moment on Sunday and would need to be focused from the first whistle.
"For us, if we can control the ball, it seems to be when we play out best footy," he said.
"We also need to focus on controlling their big guys throughout the middle, they've got a solid pack, and we'll need to control the ruck to put ourselves in a good position."
Ford has played in many grand-finals over the years and said there isn't a different feel to these matches, not only in their magnitude, but also in the flow of the game.
"There is a different level of intensity to it, it's a lot faster," he said.
"The crowd makes a big difference, you can feel the energy they bring."
"It isn't the big plays, but instead all those little things you have to do in a grand-final to get a win."
"Showing up for your mates is something that we've prided ourselves on all year and I think that's what's got us so far, no matter who's gone in they've shown up."
For the Sharks, defence has been the catalyst all year, and skipper James Ralphs knows that side of the ball is the team's bread and butter and something they are focused on executing again come Sunday.
"Communication has been the key, as a unit we've really worked on being together, bonding, and that has come through in the game.," he said.
"In our defence we just keep turning up for each other, even when you're busted and buggered, blokes are still turning around and giving it their all."
Ralphs said there is a real buzz around the club right now, and that the closeness of everyone at every level has only helped the team in their success this season.
Last night, the entire reserve grade side showed up to train alongside them and help out.
"As a unit, not just our first grade players, but as a whole the community and everyone is getting right behind us, which is really pleasing, we're pumped."
Ralphs said the side knows the strength of Gerringong well, and said they need to be ready to account for the speed and smarts of the Lions.
"They are quick, their young fellas and older guys like Fordy (Nathan Ford) out of dummy-half, and the speed out the back from guys like Wes Pring, they're sharp,": he said.
"The young fellas they bring up always seem to do a good job, so we as a unit just need to be on our task, make sure we make our tackles, and off that I think our attack will come.
"We'll set the platform in defence."
Ralphs said the team cannot take their foot of the gas on Sunday and that nothing is safe when it comes to finals football.
"You can tell when it's sudden death," he said.
"Even when you are up by say 20, it's never over, teams can easily comeback and put a score on you."
"We try to just look at it as another game, obviously it's not, but as a whole we just want to turn up and do our job and if we can do that the results will come."
The Gerringong Lions and Shellharbour Sharks will kick off at 3pm on Sunday at Centenary Field.
