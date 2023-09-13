South Coast Register
Above-average September temperatures: 30-degree weekend forecast for south coast

Jorja McDonnell
Jorja McDonnell
Updated September 13 2023 - 11:38am, first published 11:00am
This weekend on the south coast, temperatures are set to soar well above the September average. Picture from file.
Be sure to slip, slop, slap this weekend: the south coast is in for a spate of unusually hot September weather.

