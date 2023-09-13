Be sure to slip, slop, slap this weekend: the south coast is in for a spate of unusually hot September weather.
Forecasts from the Bureau of Meteorology are predicting highs of about 30°C across much the Shoalhaven and far south coast, starting on Friday.
The average maximum September temperature for Nowra is normally about 19°C.
Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson Kate Doyle said the main culprit behind the hot weekend temperatures is a high pressure system.
"We've got a strong high pressure system centred over south east Australia at the moment, just off the coast, which is going to be encouraging dry and unsettled weather conditions for much of the region," Ms Doyle said.
"Hot conditions are expected to develop from Wednesday, as northerly winds manage to drag heat from inland Australia, down to the southeast of New South Wales.
"That heat is likely to persist into the weekend, and into the beginning of next week."
Top temperatures across the weekend are forecast as:
Nowra
Friday - 30°C
Saturday - 31°C
Sunday - 29°C
Huskisson
Friday - 28°C
Saturday -31°C
Sunday - 27°C
Ulladulla
Friday - 28°C
Saturday - 29°C
Sunday - 25°C
Batemans Bay
Friday - 30°C
Saturday - 32°C
Sunday - 26°C
Narooma
Friday - 28°C
Saturday - 31°C
Sunday - 22°C
On top of the warm weekend, the Bureau has warned of high fire danger, thanks to windy conditions also on the forecast.
"We do expect some strong and gusty winds. [From around] the alpine peaks of New South Wales on Friday and Saturday, we have got a cold front which is going to be slipping to the south," Ms Doyle said.
"It's not bringing much in the way of rain, but it could bring some windy conditions which will help pick up that fire danger.
"There is elevated fire danger from Friday onwards, due to those windy conditions and the warm temperatures."
On Friday, fire danger will centre around the far south coast; on Saturday the fire danger is forecast to extend north, and include the Illawarra-Shoalhaven too.
Temperatures in the high 20s and up to the 30s are predicted to stick around until Tuesday across much of the south coast.
While the rising mercury is unusual for the south coast in September, current predictions aren't quite at record levels.
Nowra's record high for September was 36.3°C, measured on September 23, 2017.
