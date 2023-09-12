The Shoalhaven Disability Expo returns on Tuesday, September 19, bringing together support services for people with a disability.
The expo is a collaborative event organised by the Shoalhaven Disability Forum Interagency, reflecting the commitment of various organisations to promote inclusivity and community integration.
"This promises to be a fantastic event, connecting people with a vast range of services in a compassionate and welcoming environment," said Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley.
"The expo showcases our dedication to ensuring that every member of our community has access to the support and resources they need to thrive."
More than 70 stallholders representing health, medical, in-home assistance, plan management, transportation, education, training, networking, legal guidance, government services and caregiver support will attend the expo.
This year will include a quiet hour from 12pm to 1pm, during which noise levels will be reduced to accommodate people with sensory sensitivities, while a dedicated sensory area will be available throughout the expo to provide visitors with a space where external stimuli are minimised.
The expo will be held 10am to 1pm, at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre, Cambewarra Road, Bomaderry.
Entry is free.
