South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Our People

Shoalhaven High students' art set for international exhibitions

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 13 2023 - 8:50am, first published September 12 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoalhaven High School students Aiden Rollings and Nayana Ashby, both of Year Eight, will have their art displayed in the 45th annual Nagoya Sister City Art Exchange. Pictures supplied.
Shoalhaven High School students Aiden Rollings and Nayana Ashby, both of Year Eight, will have their art displayed in the 45th annual Nagoya Sister City Art Exchange. Pictures supplied.

Two talented Shoalhaven High School artists are showing their works to the world.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.