Shoalhaven High students' art set for international exhibitions

Two talented Shoalhaven High School artists are showing their works to the world.
Young painters Aiden Rollings and Nayana Ashby, both of Year Eight, will have their art displayed in the 45th annual Nagoya Sister City Art Exchange.
Rollings' artwork, titled Flight of the Rainbow Lorikeet, is headed for Nagoya City Museum.
His Lorikeet - painted in watercolour, acrylic and ink - will be on display in Japan from November 21 to December 3.
Meanwhile, Ashby will exhibit in the first ever Sydney-based exhibition for the Nagoya Sister City Art Exchange.
Her work in watercolour, acrylics and collage depicts an emu wren; it will show in Sydney, alongside student art from Japan, on November 24 and 25.
Both Ashby and Rollings are now part of a long-running legacy which spans the globe - quite literally.
The Nagoya Sister City Art Exchange includes students from Los Angeles (USA), Mexico City (Mexico), Reims (France), Nanjing (China), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Turin (Italy), New South Wales, and of course Nagoya.
It aims to foster international relationships and cultural understanding between young people, as they share their ideas through art.
