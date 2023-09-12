A 70-year-old woman is questioning how safe she is in her home as police investigate a spate of cars being stolen and set alight in Nowra.
Three stolen cars have been dumped and set alight in three days at the end of Wallace Street in Nowra, beside the back fence of the Nowra East Public School.
One of them belonged to a woman identified only as Linda, whose car was stolen from a locked garage during the night of Saturday, September 9, while she slept upstairs.
She said the thief broke into the garage, then walked up the stairs to take her car keys and cash from her purse, before using her remote control inside the car to open the garage door.
Linda said she new nothing of what had happened until she was told of her car being set alight in the morning.
Although she said she might have heard the thieves in her house.
"I think I heard them there, but I thought I was just dreaming," she said.
"Then 5 o'clock in the morning I got a tap on a door from a policeman."
She said the theft was "pretty upsetting", especially as her husband was away at the time, and made her question her safety.
The day after the theft "I thought I can't live here," Linda said, until people from My Aged Care arrived to help with upgrading security at the Nowra home located just a short distance from where the car was dumped and burnt.
However "I don't know where they went with it," as the car was found with the remnants of rubbish in the boot.
She said she bought the Kia Optima in July, and had "never had a car that fancy before".
Saturday night's theft was not the first time people had tried to break into Linda's home.
She said one time in July she returned home to find a screen had been cut and a window cracked during an earlier attempt to gain entry.
Despite the problems, "I'd still rather live here than in Sydney, I've got so many great friends here," said the woman who moved to Nowra three years ago.
Police are asking for anyone with information about the car thefts and dumpings to contact the Nowra Police Station on 4421 9699, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
