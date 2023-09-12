South Coast Register
Nowra woman questions her safety amid a spate of car thefts and fires

By Glenn Ellard
Updated September 12 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 2:00pm
A tow truck arrives to collect one of the stolen cars dumped and set alight at the end of Wallace Street in Nowra. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
A 70-year-old woman is questioning how safe she is in her home as police investigate a spate of cars being stolen and set alight in Nowra.

