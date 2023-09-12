South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Ulladulla and Werri Beach surfers carve up at 2023 SURFTAG competition

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated September 13 2023 - 9:27am, first published September 12 2023 - 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Culburra Beach's Keira Buckpitt in action over the weekend. Picture by Bernadette Johnson.
Culburra Beach's Keira Buckpitt in action over the weekend. Picture by Bernadette Johnson.

The Shoalhaven was well represented at last weekend's 2023 SURFTAG competition at Manly Beach in Sydney.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.