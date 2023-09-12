The Shoalhaven was well represented at last weekend's 2023 SURFTAG competition at Manly Beach in Sydney.
Surfers from Ulladulla and Werri Beach hit the water in hopes of taking home the title.
The Ulladulla women's team made up of Keira Buckpitt, Lizzy Barrington, Nakita Hellman, and Rubie Reents, were the region's best side over the weekend as they secured a third place finish overall.
Ulladulla's Women's team won their quarter final ahead of North Narrabeen and then finished second in their semi final clash behind North Narrabeen.
Bella Wilton and Keira Buckpitt were the standouts for Ulladulla. In the final clash, Ulladulla suffered from a slow start, which resulted in their fourth and fifth surfers running out of time.
READ MORE:
North Narrabeen dominated the competition, finishing first in the men's and runners up in the women's and masters.
The Werri Beach women also had a very strong campaign, finishing seventh overall.
The Ulladulla's men's team finished up 17th overall, the Werri Beach men finished up in 13th, and the Werri Beach Masters side secured a ninth place finish.
In pumping 4-5 foot waves at North Curl Curl Beach, North Narrabeen's Davey Cathels, Dylan Moffat, Cooper Chapman, Benny Wilson and Jack Bannister posted a total of 80.10 to finish well ahead of North Shelly - 65.04, Avoca - 64.05 and Curl Curl - 59.24 in the Men's Final.
The Junior SURFTAG competition at Queenscliff Beach, in Sydney, will kick off on October 28 and 29.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.