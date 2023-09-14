The little athletes of the Shoalhaven have continued to impress as they ease into the start of the 2023 season with the start of the pointscore.
For the second straight week, a number of personal best's and records were recorded.
U17's Hamish McLaren broke his own javelin record for a second straight week, a mark made even more impressive with the record he broke last week having stood for more than a decade.
The camaraderie amongst the group is clear with the support the athletes are giving each other.
U12 girls' new athlete Ruby Claddingbowl, who is still learning all about little athletics, was closely supported by all of her new teammates and after they crossed the finish line they ran back to finish the race with her.
The club is continuing to see strong growth amongst their cohort, with a significant number of new members turning up each week according to the association.
The chosen distance event for the week was the 1500m for the U13s through to U17s athletes.
A number of the advanced athletes were out with a mission to break the event record, which no one did this week, while others just enjoyed a chat and casual jog for the distance.
