Shoalhaven little athletes continue to impress as season ramps up

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
September 14 2023 - 1:00pm
Shoalhaven little athletes running in the 1500m event. Picture supplied.
The little athletes of the Shoalhaven have continued to impress as they ease into the start of the 2023 season with the start of the pointscore.

