Music Shoalhaven celebrating its 75th anniversary with German performers

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated September 14 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 12:00pm
Outstanding young musician Albert Au will receive the Hugh Macken Award during Music Shoalhaven's 75th anniversary celebrations on Sunday, September 17. Picture supplied.
One of the Shoalhaven's outstanding young musicians is set to be recognised during Music Shoalhaven's 75th anniversary celebrations on Sunday, September 17.

