Shoalhaven's Australia Day Awards nomination process opens

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 14 2023 - 11:58am, first published 11:00am
Nominations are now open for the 2024 Shoalhaven Australia Day Awards, with prizes up for grabs for awardees and those who go to the effort of nominating. Picture file
Nominations are now open for the 2024 Shoalhaven Australia Day Awards, with prizes up for grabs for awardees and those who go to the effort of nominating.

