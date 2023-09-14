Nominations are now open for the 2024 Shoalhaven Australia Day Awards, with prizes up for grabs for awardees and those who go to the effort of nominating.
Mayor of Shoalhaven City, Councillor Amanda Findley, encouraged the everyone to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond this year.
"Every day I meet amazing people who show generosity of spirit, hard work and innovation that make the Shoalhaven the wonderful place it is, and we want to see them get the recognition they deserve," Cr Findley said.
"This is a chance to honour those special people who deserve to be recognised and celebrated," she said.
This year there are eight categories for nominations, with each eligible for prizes and awards and nominators will go into a draw to win a $500 Holiday Haven voucher.
Nominations can be submitted until 5pm Friday November 24 2023 via the Shoalhaven Get Involved webpage.
The winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony in January 2024.
