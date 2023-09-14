South Coast Register
Nowra Anglican College and Tongan Schoolboys meet for international showdown at Rugby Park

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated September 14 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 11:00am
Nowra Anglican College will battle the Tongan Schoolboys tomorrow night at Rugby Park. Picture supplied.
It's an exciting time for young athletes of the region, with a big match set for this Friday which will see some of the brightest young rugby talent facing off at Rugby Park in South Nowra.

