It's an exciting time for young athletes of the region, with a big match set for this Friday which will see some of the brightest young rugby talent facing off at Rugby Park in South Nowra.
The event will be a showcase of talent from across the region, with a combination of players from a range of schools and clubs from around the South Coast and beyond including; Nowra Anglican College, Shellharbour Anglican College, St Johns, Kiama High School, Shoalhaven Rugby Club, Pacific Hills Christian School, Scone Grammar School, Belmont Christian College.
Girls from Nowra Anglican College, The Illawarra Grammar School and the Illawarra Under 17s representative team will battle it out in a three-way sevens round-robin starting at 4:45pm
The headline match of the evening is the Nowra Anglican College Barbarians battling against the Tongan Schoolboys at 6pm.
The event is a collaboration with Shoalhaven Rugby Club, and follows on from the successful hosting of the Samoan Schoolboy side in 2019.
"We have put together what we believe will be a fantastic showcase of local female and male athletes in the sport of Rugby Union," NAC head coach Keiran Wallace said.
"We have assembled a fantastic team primarily from the South Coast and Illawarra schools and clubs, with a couple of players coming from further afar."
"The team has trained multiple times now at Shoalhaven Rugby Club and we have put together what we believe is a fast-paced game plan in an attempt to run the Tongans off their feet, as we believe the physical up-front battle will play into their strengths."
"We are hoping to put on a great spectacle of running rugby coupled with a high possession game."
Wallace said he's very excited to have the chance to see the region's young players go up against a high-quality international opponent, and have the chance to host this type of contest locally.
"The opportunity to coach and play against an international side is an extraordinary experience and I am excited to share this occasion, not only with the 23 players and coaching staff, but with the local community as well," he said.
"There are not many people who can say they have played in an international contest and for many of these boys it may serve as their one and only opportunity."
"The ability to celebrate local athletes and expose them to an elite level of sport is amazing for the South Coast and Illawarra region."
Wallace hopes this event can help to continue to build up the rugby union code within the region, with the sport seeing a dip in numbers over the past decade.
"This experience, hopefully is the catalyst which encourages, not just these athletes, but other athletes from the area to see the benefits of playing rugby and the opportunities that present themselves from being involved in such a global sport rich in culture," he said.
It is going to be a very tough battle for Nowra Anglican College going up against a seasoned international opponent, but if they were able to pull it off, it would be an all-time sporting performance in the region.
"I would like to think that we will be competitive for long parts of the game," Wallace said.
"In saying this, we are facing an international team whose next fixture is the Australian Schoolboys, so if we were to win this David and Goliath battle it would be a major upset one that would definitely go on the highlight reel for the College."
The events kick off at Rugby Park tomorrow, September 15, at 4:45pm.
