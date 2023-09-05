Three Shoalhaven Basketball Association referees have had their names called to represent the region at the upcoming U12 Basketball NSW's John Davidson Country Jamboree in Griffith.
Referees Grace Armstrong and Cameron Donaldson, along with referee supervisor Greg Davids were named to the 2023 event.
This year, the John Davidson Country Jamboree will take a new and exciting approach to the long-standing event to create more opportunities for junior country athletes.
The John Davidson Country Jamboree will have two locations at Port Macquarie & Griffith selected to host to support the growth of regional players in NSW.
The local association said they were very proud to see the three referees recognised for their efforts week in and week out.
Donaldson and Armstrong are both young referees who have worked hard to climb the ranks of refereeing in NSW.
"Both Cameron (Donaldson) and Grace (Armstrong) refereed their first BNSW Southern Junior League games in 2023 and are fixtures in our weekly referee roster." the association said in a release.
"Jamboree is a fantastic opportunity to partner with other keen young referees and work with experienced referee supervisors to hone their skills."
"It's a chance to be immersed in the referee experience for a full weekend and officiate for the state's up and coming young players."
Davids is a veteran referee who has been working at the local and state level for many years.
"Greg's selection as a Referee Supervisor reflects the incredible amount of work that he has put into SBA's referee program over the past few years."
"We've always had a strong program with John Martin at the helm but Greg's presence every day of competition we have seen a solid crew of referees taking the referee pathway seriously."
"The example he sets for our ref crew by refereeing at all levels of NSW Representative competitions has a big impact."
The Jamboree will run in Griffith from September 23 to 25.
