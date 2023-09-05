South Coast Registersport
Shoalhaven Basketball Association referees selected for Griffith U12 Jamboree

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
September 5 2023 - 4:15pm
Shoalhaven Basketball Association referees Grace Armstrong, Greg Davids, and Cameron Donaldson. Picture supplied.
Three Shoalhaven Basketball Association referees have had their names called to represent the region at the upcoming U12 Basketball NSW's John Davidson Country Jamboree in Griffith.

