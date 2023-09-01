South Coast Register
Jervis Bay Maritime Museum's annual Family Golf Day Fundraiser returns in 2023

Sam Baker
Updated September 2 2023 - 9:35am, first published 9:30am
.Players taking part in the 2019 event at Vincentia Golf Club. Picture by Leanne Windsor.
After three years of disruption due to the pandemic and poor weather the Jervis Bay Maritime Museum's Golf Day Fundraiser is back.

