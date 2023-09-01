After three years of disruption due to the pandemic and poor weather the Jervis Bay Maritime Museum's Golf Day Fundraiser is back.
Join the fun on Sunday September 17 at the Country Club Vincentia, where teams will compete for the Lady Denman Trophy, as well as over $1,500 worth of prizes.
The day will begin at 1pm with a complimentary BBQ lunch for players, followed by putting and chipping competitions.
Individuals can win prizes for longest drive and nearest to the pin. The 9 Hole Ambrose will see teams of four tee off in a shotgun start at 2pm.
Vincentia Golf course offers sensational views and a challenging game.
It opened in 1967 and was designed by Al Howard, the leading golf course architect in NSW at the time.
Unusual for the time it was designed, the course has a series of dams that collect and conserve water for use on the fairways.
It is one of the prettiest, but least known, Nine Hole golf courses on the South Coast with views of the Bay.
Golfers of all ages and experience levels are welcome. To book a team of four ($100) or an individual spot ($25 and you'll be placed in a team) visit www.jervisbaymaritimemuseum.com.
To enquire about sponsorship or make a donation please contact the Jervis Bay Maritime Museum on (02) 4441 5675 or email enquiries@jbmm.asn.au.
