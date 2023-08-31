South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Year one student bitten at Sanctuary Point Public School

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 31 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sanctuary Point Public School. Image from Google Maps.
Sanctuary Point Public School. Image from Google Maps.

SafeWork NSW and Shoalhaven Council are investigating after a year one student was bitten by a therapy dog at Sanctuary Point Public School on Tuesday, August 22.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.