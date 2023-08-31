SafeWork NSW and Shoalhaven Council are investigating after a year one student was bitten by a therapy dog at Sanctuary Point Public School on Tuesday, August 22.
A council spokesperson said initial investigations showed the Labradoodle had been regularly attending classes under the supervision of a teacher as a companion animal, and was not considered to be dangerous.
"Council will continue to support SafeWork NSW with its detailed investigation to determine any action that's necessary," the spokesperson said.
An Education Department spokesperson said the dog had been permanently removed from the school following the incident.
READ MORE:
"The safety of our students is our highest priority," the spokesperson said.
"In addition to undertaking our own review, the department is working with the school, SafeWork NSW and the local council in relation to this matter.
"Counselling and support have been offered to the student and his family and is available to any others who may have witnessed the incident," the spokesperson said.
SafeWork confirmed it was making inquiries into an incident in which a child was bitten by a school support dog.
SafeWork said it was working with Department of Education and Training and no further comment could be made "at this time".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.