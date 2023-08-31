The junior South Coast AFL season has officially wrapped up after a series of tough clashes last weekend.
The 12-1 Ulladulla Dockers took on the 7-5 Bay & Basin Bombers at Nowra Showground.
In a tough back and forth affair it was the Dockers who capped off their near perfect season with a 33 (5.3) to 24 (3.6) win over a tough Bombers side to claim the premiership.
It was also a season of dominance for the U13 Ulladulla Dockers who finished out the regular season with a perfect 13-0 record.
They came into the final on a roll matching up against the second-place, 9-4, Shoalhaven Giants.
From the jump it was a completely electric showing from the Dockers who rolled to a big 124-0 win to round out an undefeated 2023 season.
The future of Aussie Rules football on the South Coast looks strong.
