Shoalhaven Disability Expo is set to return this month and will bring together support services for people with lived experience of disability.
The expo is a collaborative event organised by the Shoalhaven Disability Forum Interagency, reflecting the commitment of various stakeholders to promote inclusivity and community integration.
"This promises to be a fantastic event, connecting people with a vast range of services in a compassionate and welcoming environment," Mayor of Shoalhaven City Councillor Amanda Findley said.
"The expo showcases our dedication to ensuring that every member of our community has access to the support and resources they need to thrive."
More than 70 stallholders representing health, medical, in-home assistance, plan management, transportation, education, training, networking; legal guidance, government services and caregiver support will attend the expo,
This year will include a quiet hour from 12pm to 1pm, during which noise levels will be reduced to accommodate people with sensory sensitivities and for the whole day there will be a dedicated sensory area to provide visitors with a space where external stimuli are minimised, allowing them to fully enjoy the expo experience.
The expo will be held 10am to 1pm, Tuesday September 19 at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre, Cambewarra Road, Bomaderry. Entry is free.
For more information, visit the Shoalhaven Disability Expo webpage.
