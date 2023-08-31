South Coast Register
Shoalhaven Disability Forum Interagency's expo

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 31 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 2:00pm
The expo will be held 10am to 1pm, Tuesday September 19 at Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre, Cambewarra Road, Bomaderry. Entry is free. Picture supplied
Shoalhaven Disability Expo is set to return this month and will bring together support services for people with lived experience of disability.

