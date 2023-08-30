South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Emergency services called to unfolding situation at Birkdale Grove, Bomaderry

By Staff Reporter
Updated August 31 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 8:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UPDATE: Man taken into custody following Bomaderry siege
UPDATE: Man taken into custody following Bomaderry siege

UPDATE: 1pm:

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.