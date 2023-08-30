UPDATE: Man taken into custody following Bomaderry siege

UPDATE: 1pm:
Police say a man is in custody and is assisting police with their inquiries following an operation on Birkdale Grove, Bomaderry.
Police have thanked the public and media for their assistance.
UPDATE 10am:
A man has been taken into custody following a siege at Bomaderry this morning.
UPDATE 9.32AM:
A large police presence including negotiators and Tactical Response Group officers have surrounded the property
Ambulances and Fire and Rescue trucks remain on the scene.
8.44AM: Emergency services have been called to a situation at Bomaderry where it is understood a man has barricaded himself inside a home.
A witness at the scene in Birkdale Grove, Bomaderry, at 8.40am said that there were seven police vehicles, three fire and rescue vehicles, and four ambulances in attendance.
The community is urged to avoid the area.
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.