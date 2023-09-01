There are predictions the Shoalhaven is facing a high bushfire risk this summer, after an unusually warm and dry winter.
Shoalhaven Council is stepping up to help people protect their homes, by offering free garden waste disposal at all its recycling and waste depots throughout September.
And it is encouraging people to clear their gardens of potential fuel hazards by clearing gutters, trimming overhanging branches and cleaning up fallen branches and debris.
Council said there were other things people could do to protect their homes ahead of the bushfire season.
They include installing metal gutter guards, repairing damaged or missing roof tiles, installing fine mesh metal screens on doors and windows, fitting seals around doors and windows to eliminate gaps, enclosing areas under the house, repairing or covering gaps in external walls, and attaching a fire sprinkler system to gutters.
Council has additional information on a Prepare Your home fact sheet.
