South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Extraordinary meeting follows rescission motion to Yes campaign support

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated September 1 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The public gallery was full of people carrying Yes banners when council debated throwing its support behind the Indigenous Voice to Parliament at its meeting on August 28. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
The public gallery was full of people carrying Yes banners when council debated throwing its support behind the Indigenous Voice to Parliament at its meeting on August 28. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

Shoalhaven Council is holding an extraordinary meeting on Monday, September 4 to finalise a decision on spending for Yes signs and flags.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.