Shoalhaven Council is holding an extraordinary meeting on Monday, September 4 to finalise a decision on spending for Yes signs and flags.
A motion to the last council meeting on Monday, August 28, called on council to reaffirm its support for the Uluru Statement from the Heart, show its support for the Yes campaign at the referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament by spending $3000 raising Yes flags in Nowra, and amplifying the activities of other community groups supporting the Yes case.
The motion was passed on the casting vote of Mayor Amanda Findley, after the vote was locked at six for and six against.
However a rescission motion was lodged, signed by Crs Paul Ell, Mark Kitchener and Serena Copley.
They have put forward a different motion calling on council to respect both sides of the upcoming Voice referendum and acknowledge the diverse community views on this matter, lobby for the Voice debate to be conducted with a spirit of generosity and goodwill, and allocate $3000 towards implementing council's Reconciliation Action Plan.
These are the only two items on the extraordinary meeting's agenda, however they are expected to draw a big crowd to the council chambers with supporters of both sides urging people to attend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.