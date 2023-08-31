South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

North Nowra's John Hughes voices his concerns about the referendum

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 31 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 3:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hughes says his shirt with the message "Vote No to the Voice" has been warmly received throughout the Shoalhaven. Image by Glenn Ellard.
John Hughes says his shirt with the message "Vote No to the Voice" has been warmly received throughout the Shoalhaven. Image by Glenn Ellard.

John Hughes is comfortable wearing a T-shirt bearing the message, "Vote no to the Voice."

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.