Bomaderry Swamp Rats' U11's and U12's close out junior season with premiership glory

By Sam Baker
Updated September 1 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 11:30am
The young rugby league talent of the Shoalhaven was on full display at Cec Glenholmes Oval last weekend, with the Bomaderry Swamprats taking home premiership glory across multiple age groups.

