The young rugby league talent of the Shoalhaven was on full display at Cec Glenholmes Oval last weekend, with the Bomaderry Swamprats taking home premiership glory across multiple age groups.
Both the U11 and U12 Swamp Rats came into the finals on fire, each having strong regular season campaigns.
The U11's took to the field against an equally tough opponent in the young Kiama Knights.
It was the true definition of a seesaw clash, with both sides leaving it all out on the field up until the very end.
Bomaderry was able to hold on to steal the narrow victory, winning the clash 34-32, and subsequently being crowned the premiers for the 2023 season.
Dominant forward Jazmaryah McLeod played a pivotal role for the side, scoring a pair of tries in the game. Harry Crawford took full advantage of his electric speed to also bag two tries. Finn Jamieson was crucial with his steady play in both defence and in attack, also scoring a try. Benjamin Green was also a force on the attack, flying over out wide.
The Swamp Rats' kickers came in clutch with Kurtis Moras, William Madge, Paul Scott ,Chad Coulthart and Huey Piert all putting two points on the board in the grand-final match.
Jazmaryah McLeod was awarded Player of the match for her great defensive and attacking game.
It was just as exciting of a day for the U12 Swamp Rats who came into their grand final match up against undefeated minor-premiers Culburra.
Bomaderry, who had also enjoyed a strong season, kicked it into another gear going up against Culburra as they dominated the previously undefeated side en route to a convincing 20-6 win.
The team impressed right from the start and were on the attack having a try early with Tyler White too strong in attack, Cruz Button converting the goal.
READ MORE:
It was then hooker Darius Ingram who made a great move from dummy half to score a try and extend the Swamp Rats lead.
Early into the second half, Tye Quinn found himself on the attack, side-stepping his way around the defensive line and scoring under the post, with Oliver Atfield converting the goal.
After another Bomaderry try was disallowed in the corner, Atfield found a gap in the defensive line to run straight through to score and seal the victory for the Swamp Rats.
White who was brilliant in attack and defence all game, was awarded player of the match.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.