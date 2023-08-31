South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Shoalhaven FC edge closer to 2024 District League dream

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
August 31 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoalhaven FC's Community League all age men's side has been in red-hot form this season. Picture - Team Shot Studios
Shoalhaven FC's Community League all age men's side has been in red-hot form this season. Picture - Team Shot Studios

A season of domination is set to pay dividends for Shoalhaven FC, who are on the brink of promotion to the District League.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.