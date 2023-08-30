South Coast Registersport
Bomaderry Tigers stave off hungry Wollongong Bulldogs in narrow semi-final victory

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated August 30 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 12:05pm
The Wollongong Bulldogs and Bomaderry Tigers battling it out in the semi-final clash at Nowra Showground. Picture by Fred Tyler.
The Bomaderry Tigers outlasted a tough Wollongong Bulldogs outfit in the first round of the AFL South Coast finals clashes at Nowra Showground on Saturday.

