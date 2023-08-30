The Bomaderry Tigers outlasted a tough Wollongong Bulldogs outfit in the first round of the AFL South Coast finals clashes at Nowra Showground on Saturday.
In what was a back and forth affair between the league's top two sides, it really appeared it could have been anyone's game heading into the final minutes.
Thanks to some clutch execution from the Tigers they were able to walk off their home ground winners, 41 (6.5) to 34 (5.4).
The home side got off to a fast start, with it initially seeming to be a game that the Tigers may run away with.
At the end of the first quarter the Tigers were up 20 (3.2) to 7 (1.1). Things however immediately tightened the moment the second period began.
The Bulldogs were focused and it appeared to throw the Tigers off somewhat, at least initially.
Wollongong was able to cut into the lead by half, putting up 13 points in the period to Bomaderry's six.
However at the main-break whistle the Tigers still maintained a narrow six point lead.
Wollongong put their foot down in the third period, snatching the momentum to tie up the match by the end of three quarter time.
Bomaderry struggled to find consistency in their attack, which limited them to again only six points in the period, opposed to Wollongong's 12.
Whatever was said in the break seemed to ignite a spark in the Tigers as they were able to steal back control en route to a clutch fourth period victory.
Bomaderry only put up nine points, however it was their suffocating defense that ended up winning them the match limiting Wollongong to just two points.
Bomaderry have now booked their ticket to the grand final on September 9, where they will face off against the winner of the Figtree Kangaroos and Wollongong Bulldogs clash.
