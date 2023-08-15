South Coast Registersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules

Bomaderry and Shoalhaven Aussie rules junior athletes battle in out in weekend clashes

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated August 15 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The young Aussie rules athletes of the Shoalhaven battled over the weekend in a series of fixtures as their regular season matchups begin to wrap up.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.