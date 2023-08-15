The young Aussie rules athletes of the Shoalhaven battled over the weekend in a series of fixtures as their regular season matchups begin to wrap up.
The under nines (U9), under elevens (U11) and under thirteen (U13) sides all battled it out on the fields at West Street Oval.
The U9 Bomaderry Tigers and Shoalhaven Giants were the first to kick off the junior clashes.
They were then followed by the U11s sides, who battled valiantly, but it was a dominant showing from the Tigers that saw them walk off winners 60-0.
The U13 Bomaderry Tigers put up a resilient effort but ended up dropping the game to the Giants who played extremely well en route to a 64-30 win.
The U11 Tigers currently hold down third place at 6-6, trailing the Bay & Basin Bombers at 7-5 and the league-leading Ulladulla Dockers at 12-1.
The U13 Tigers are also third but have a record of 3-9. the Giants sit in second place at 9-4 while the Dockers are again in first, with an unblemished record of 13-0.
One round remains in the regular season before teams moved onto their finals fixtures.
The next round kicks off on Sunday, August 20.
