The future of the Shoalhaven Rugby Club appears to be in good hands with some of the club's youngest footy players putting on a show en route to an undefeated season.
The Under 9's Shoalies side capped off their season last weekend, in a hard fought clash with the also undefeated Kiama Under 9's.
Shoalhaven was able to get the better of their South Coast rival completing their flawless run in 2023.
For coaches Brendan Goddard and Peter Topliss, it was "amazing" to see the growth and development of the team throughout the season.
"We are all very proud, you know for under 9's it's all about learning the fundamentals," Goddard said.
"So it really is impressive when you see them come from running around with no idea, to actually having some skills and being able to put together a proper game, which was quite a proud moment for us."
Throughout the season, the goal wasn't to go undefeated, it was all about just making it was an enjoyable experience for the young athletes.
"The number one thing in our eyes was just for them to have fun," Goddard said.
"As that happens and as you teach them the basics, it all slowly comes together throughout the season as they get more game time."
"The way they approached every part of the game by the end of the season was just great to see."
The side's grand final clash against Kiama was a true test for the Shoalies, with Kiama also having an undefeated record up until the last game of the season.
While the young footy players were initially very nervous according to Goddard they soon found their rhythm and came out firing against Kiama as they pulled off the strong win, 30-20
"It was a bit tough in the first half but then they were pretty dominant in the second half, that was a pretty amazing moment for the coaches as well as the players," he said.
With this win and the success of the junior sides, Goddard hopes this can be the start of building up the junior side of the club.
Currently there are only two age groups, and he said the club is hoping to expand the profile of rugby union to as many kids as possible next season.
"There's definitely a lot of competing codes out there, so it's hard to get the numbers where we want them to but it's all about getting the word out there," he said.
The undefeated U9's Shoalhaven side was made up of Albert Feige, Charlie Topliss, Finn Goddard, Hugo Sargent, Owen Harlor, Darcy Harrison, Flynn Sharpe, Stirling Mercer, Kipp McMillan, Connor Holman, Hunter Roberts, Hank Henry, Ari Mangold, Oliver Roberts, Darcy Ward and Wilbur Goodall.
Coming up soon at Rugby Park is another big junior event with the Tonga Schoolboys playing the NAC Barbarians School at Shoalhaven Rugby Park Friday September 15.
