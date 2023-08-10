South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Shoalhaven Rugby Club's future looks strong with U9's side going undefeated

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated August 11 2023 - 7:45am, first published August 10 2023 - 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Shoalhaven Rugby Club's undefeated Under 9's team after winning their final against Kiama. Picture supplied.
The Shoalhaven Rugby Club's undefeated Under 9's team after winning their final against Kiama. Picture supplied.

The future of the Shoalhaven Rugby Club appears to be in good hands with some of the club's youngest footy players putting on a show en route to an undefeated season.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.