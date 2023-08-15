South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Nowra-Bomderry Jets closing out season in strong form in win over Kiama Knights

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated August 15 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nowra-Bomaderry Jets' Braydon Rumble-Walsh bagged threes tries in his side's win over the Kiama Knights. Picture by Stickspix.
Nowra-Bomaderry Jets' Braydon Rumble-Walsh bagged threes tries in his side's win over the Kiama Knights. Picture by Stickspix.

The Nowra-Bomaderry Jets are ending their breakout 2023 Group Seven Rugby League campaign in strong form, beating a depleted Kiama Knights unit, 42-6 on Sunday at Bomaderry Sporting Complex.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.