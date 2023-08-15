The Nowra-Bomaderry Jets are ending their breakout 2023 Group Seven Rugby League campaign in strong form, beating a depleted Kiama Knights unit, 42-6 on Sunday at Bomaderry Sporting Complex.
This win all but guarantees the side a top five finish on the season, and incredible turn around from the year prior where the side finished near the bottom of the ladder with a losing record.
While the second-half of the season has been a bit rocky, the Jets seem to be back in the groove at just the right point as they eye off a strong run in the finals.
For the Kiama Knights, despite a promising start, it's been a disappointing year, with a large injury toll taking a massive hit on team, as they are now eliminated from playoffs contention.
The Jets got off to a strong start on Sunday, with the side breaking through first 12 minutes in when a tremendous series of ball movement allowed Braydon Rumble-Walsh to set himself up off a well place grubber to go over.
The Jets were able tack on another try through a strong move by the rampaging Atunasia Matori to make it 10-nil, before they were over again off a beautiful cut through from Dylan Farrell.
The Knights would finally open their account with five minutes to go when a brilliant solo run by Kieran Poole set up a streaking Jason Webb to go over out wide.
At the blow of the halftime whistle the Jets held a 16-6 lead.
While the Knights performed admirably for the first 40, the Jets absolutely dominated the entire second half, putting five unanswered tries on the board.
Nowra-Bomaderry kicked off the period with a beautiful high kick by skipper Adam Quinlan setting up the fast Rumble-Walsh to go over out wide, the high-flying winger soon had his third off a set up from Farrell.
The Jets would round out the day with three more tries, two to Clyde Parsons and one to Trent Waldron.
The Jets have now moved to 10 wins, one draw and 10 losses with one round to go. While the Knights remain in sixth place with a record of five wins and 12 losses.
In the last round of the regular season the Jets will battle the last-place Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies at Berry Showground on Saturday, August 19.
That match will kick off at 3pm.
