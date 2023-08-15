Jamberoo Superoos chances of playing semi-final football in 2023 have received a huge boost after grinding out a gritty 18-4 win over fellow contenders Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs at Kevin Walsh Oval on Saturday.
Further pulled apart from injuries after last week's heart-breaking loss to the Gorillas, the home side steeled themselves for a huge effort in captain-coach Jono Dallas' last regular-season game at home after 150 games as captain-coach and nine seasons in charge.
With the game having a huge bearing on the race for fifth spot, the first half was tough going and the home side had the better of the first 25 minutes, only to be repelled by desperate Bulldogs defence.
The vital first points came completely out of the blue and against what had been great defence when Superoos hooker Cameron Brabender caught the defence napping on the line in the 29th minute and he strolled over next to the posts.
Corey Grigg converted and the home side led 6-0.
They went within an ace of going back-to-back almost from the restart after utility forward Jarrod Booth backed up a Mark Asquith break only to be denied five metres out and Jamberoo went to halftime with a 6-0 lead.
Both sides came out full of running after the break and it was the Superoos who took the initiative when lock Luke Asquith, who looked dangerous all day, ran a great line near the try line and raced over.
Grigg again converted for a 12-0 lead.
Just when it looked like it was becoming one-way traffic, the Bulldogs bounced back when they spread the ball wide on the right and winger Dwayne Longbottom did well to get an inside pass to a rampaging centre Mitch Simington who crossed wide out.
Cody Roach was unable to convert, however the visitors had closed the gap to eight at 12-4.
That was as close as they were to get though, and Matt Forsyth, in his first game at fullback filling in for the injured Nathan Gallestegui, displayed his class when he got the ball on the last tackle and cleverly grubber-kicked ahead and won the race for the ball to score a vital four-pointer.
Grigg again added the extras to give the Superoos a handy 18-4 lead, an advantage they held until the end.
Reflecting on the win and his final home match, captain coach Jono Dallas said it was a great result but noted the team is not getting too far ahead of themselves with the Gerringong Lions coming up this weekend.
"It was a really intense 80 minutes but I think we absolutely controlled the field and that gave us the win in the end," he said.
"We've got a big game next week but we've beaten them before so if we can show up and get a couple of players back on the paddock, we'll be okay."
Jamberoo will be a real dark horse if they are able to squeeze into a top five finish, and a team that Dallas believes others wouldn't want to face.
"I think other teams probably wouldn't be that keen to play us," he said.
"I just think if we can get a few bodies on the field we'll give it a good run but we still got to get there so we'll have to wait and see."
The Gerringong Lions and Jamberoo Superoos will kick off at 3pm on Saturday, August 19 at Kevin Walsh Oval.
