Jamberoo Superoos keep finals hopes alive in strong win over Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated August 15 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 2:15pm
Jamberoo Superoos player-coach Jono Dallas (centre) running onto the field at Kevin Walsh Oval for his final regular season match at home before retiring at season's end. Picture supplied.
Jamberoo Superoos chances of playing semi-final football in 2023 have received a huge boost after grinding out a gritty 18-4 win over fellow contenders Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs at Kevin Walsh Oval on Saturday.

