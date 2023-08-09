The Bomaderry Tigers are riding a high, heading into the final rounds of the 2023 AFL South Coast season.
Bomaderry secured top position on the ladder after blowing out the Kiama Power at Bonaira Oval last Saturday.
The Tigers have impressed all season, and last weekend was no different, as they dominated the Power in every aspect of play on route to a 162-6 win, their 11th victory of the season.
From the first bounce it was evident that it was going to be a tough afternoon for Kiama. Bomaderry dominated possession and had a significant number of opportunities going forward.
By the end of the first quarter of play, Bomaderry led the match 43-nil, a sign of things to come.
READ MORE:
Kiama tried to fight back in the second, but any ground they were able to gain going forward was immediately thwarted thanks to the efforts of the Tigers backs.
The forwards for Bomaderry continued to take advantage of every opportunity heading forward, increasing the lead to 82-nil at the main-break.
The third quarter was more of the same for the Tigers who continued to run away with the game.
Kiama would break the spell and get their first and only points of the game but the Tigers answered with five majors of their own in the term, extending the line to 115-6.
By the final quarter, it wasn't a question if the Tigers would win or not, but instead how much they would win by.
The teamwork on display by Bomaderry, left much to be excited about as they inch closer to finals time.
Every mark seemed to be met, and every player appeared to playing for one another.
The final score would round out to it's final margin of 162-6, giving the Bomaderry Tigers first place, with a games difference between the second place Wollongong Bulldogs.
Andrew Ellis led the charge with a massive 10 goals kicked, while Byron Debnam, Jack Tagliabue, and Lachlan Almond each had two, with Max Hughes, Toby Craig, Gavin Costain, Ryan Kelly, Oliver Halls, Shannon O'Berine and Jace Stallard each had one.
This weekend Bomaderry will look to keep the momentum going this Saturday, August 23, against the third place Figtree Kangaroos (8-4) at Nowra Showground.
That match will kick off at 2:10pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.