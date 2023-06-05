The Bomaderry Tigers have sent a message to the rest of the league with a dynamite thrashing of the Kiama Power at Nowra Showground on Saturday.
It has been a strong season so far for the Tigers as they sit in second place on the ladder having dropped only one game on the season at 6-1 - the only loss coming to the first place Wollongong Bulldogs.
With two weeks off since their last game, due to a forfeit from the Northern District Tigers, Bomaderry looked fresh and energetic from the jump, with the last place Power looking outclassed every step of the way.
It was a special day for club stalwart Jack Boxsell who ran out for his 100th game with the club.
The Tigers came out of the gates strong making life tough across the park for the Power who were unable to find any success in their attack.
For Bomaderry they looked relaxed and focused, in the period they would put 30 points on the board while holding Kiama to 0.
The second period was no different besides the Tigers extending their 30 point lead to 62, with Boxsell putting on a strong display in his milestone match.
In the second half it was more of the same as Bomaderry continued to prove why they are one of the favourites to win it all this year.
The Tigers would put 37 points on the board in the period while Kiama was yet unable to find any success in their attack.
The fourth quarter would be Bomaderry's highest scoring of the match as they added another 40 points onto the monster tally.
Kiama would see their miserable day end with the final result reading 139-0.
For Bomaderry, Boxsell, Jace Stallard, Toby Craig, Jack Tagliabue, Oliver Halls and Dylan Libbis were noted as the best on the field.
With this win Bomaderry's record reads 6-1 - four points behind Wollongong, while Kiama sits in last place with a record of 0-7.
