Warilla-Lake South Gorillas rallying late in season, secure clutch victory over Jamberoo Superoos

By Sam Baker
Updated August 8 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 12:00pm
Jamberoo fullback Nathan Gallestegui on the way to scoring his second try during Sunday's clash with Warilla Gorillas. Picture by David Hall.
The Warilla-Lake South Gorillas, written off two weeks ago as no chance of retaining its Group Seven title, are suddenly back in with a fighting chance following their thrilling 26-24 win over fifth placed Jamberoo Superoos at Cec Glenholmes Oval on Sunday.

