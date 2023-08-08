The Warilla-Lake South Gorillas, written off two weeks ago as no chance of retaining its Group Seven title, are suddenly back in with a fighting chance following their thrilling 26-24 win over fifth placed Jamberoo Superoos at Cec Glenholmes Oval on Sunday.
With both rugby league sides having battled though horrendous injury tolls this season, the Gorillas are beginning to look like themselves and still have a chance of a finals berth heading into the final weeks.
They will have to battle the third-placed Gerringong Lions at home in a 2022 grand final replay and equal fifth Milton-Ulladulla away in the final round, which on paper will be two tough games.
Sunday's clash was a real nail-biter in which the visitors scored five tries to four, but it was the reliable boot at half and skipper Blair Grant that was the difference for the Gorillas with five-from-five, including the decider after the final bell.
It was a back and forth first half, that saw excellence on both sides.
Jamberoo started the game on fire and raced to a 16-nil lead inside the first 20 minutes, with their left side cutting the Gorillas to pieces, with returning centre Jake Clarke particularly damaging with winger Jordan Xuerub crossing first, followed by a classy double to fullback Nathan Gallestegui and two conversions to Corey Grigg that saw the visitors seemingly well on top.
The Gorillas, however, weathered this electric start by the Superoos, to take back the lead, 18-16 at halftime, thanks to three converted tries, two to centre Darnell Walker and one to lock Duke Grant - all converted by Blair Grant,
The Superoos suffered a major blow at halftime when fullback Nathan Gallestegui succumbed to a serious knee injury, which is likely to sideline him for the remainder of the season.
The second half was intense, with the lead changing four times in the last 16 minutes.
Jamberoo grabbed the lead back in the 64th minute when Simon Maslanka sent Matt Forsyth over in the corner for a 20-18 lead, before young hooker Dextar Grant darted over from dummy-half and Blair Grant converted for the home side to lead 24-20.
Matt Forsyth, with three minutes remaining sent, Jake Clarke over out wide to level the scores at 24-all but was unable to convert for the Superoos as the game looked headed for a draw.
However, there was one last twist, while trying to charge down a penalty kick a Jamberoo player came in contact with the Gorillas kicker and from the resulting penalty from in front of the posts. Grant calmly converted the penalty to wrap up the win.
In a game with a host of good players, Guy Rosewarn, Darnell Walker, Jake Brisbane and Drew Langdon were outstanding, while James Gilmore, Jake Clarke, Matt Forsyth and Gallestegui, until injured, were best for Jamberoo.
The Superoos return home next Saturday for a must-win clash with Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs, while the Gorillas will be at home to Gerringong Lions on Sunday.
