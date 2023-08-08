Shoalhaven FC has sent a strong message in their first season of play as they head into the final rounds of play firmly in the driver's position.
With one round to go, both the first-grade men's and women's Shoalhaven sides sit in first place. The men are undefeated at 14-0, while the women hold a record of 13-2.
It truly is a remarkable feat for both sides who have looked a step above the competition all season, and for good reason are the favourites heading into the finals.
Last weekend was a reflection of this dominance.
The Senior Men's side rolled to a 10-nil victory over the last-place Unanderra Hearts. Shoalhaven created a ton of opportunities en route to a 5-0 halftime lead before going on to net five more in the second half.
Several players had massive games for Shoalhaven. Matthew White and Brendan Kellett secured a hattrick against the Hearts, while Logan Connell had a double, and Campbell Richardson-Thornton and Daniel Koutoulogenis recorded a single.
The Senior Women were just as dominant in their 9-0 victory over Fernhill. Up 3-0 at the half, a switch up in play style opened the gates and allowed them to pour it on.
Shaylee Meehan and Kaitlyn Sennitt continued their strong seasons, each recording three goals in the match, to add to their large tally throughout the year.
Sophie Martin and Madeleine Pedro also had a double and single respectively to cap off the game.
With these wins, Shoalhaven has secured the Minor Premiership in their first season in the FSC Illawarra Community League.
Shoalhaven FC Senior Men will play their final round of the regular season this weekend against seventh-place Albion Park City, while the Shoalhaven FC Senior Women will battle fifth-place Moss Vale.
