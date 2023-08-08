South Coast Register
Shoalhaven FC secure minor premiership in inaugural FSC league season as they eye finals run glory

By Sam Baker
Updated August 8 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 3:00pm
Both Shoalhaven FC First Grade sides have secured a top of the table finish. Pictures by Team Shot Studio.
Shoalhaven FC has sent a strong message in their first season of play as they head into the final rounds of play firmly in the driver's position.

