Shoalhaven FC first grade ladies have stamped their tickets to the Football South Coast grand-final after outlasting Tarrawanna in a gutsy semi-final clash on Sunday.
The physical match saw excellence from both sides, but it was Shoalhaven who was able to get the best out of the conditions on the day winning 3-1.
They were able to get their first goal of the match seven minutes in through Tiana Philips Maynard, who nailed a long range attempt from 30 metres out that the Tarrawanna keeper had no chance of stopping.
The always dangerous Shaylee Meehan secured the second of the day for Shoalhaven with an absolute belter in the back of the net 20 minutes in.
Tarrawanna then snatched back the momentum with their attack suddenly flowing exceptionally well, it was only thanks to a hard fought scrambling defence by Shoalhaven and some expert handling by Anthea Godwin in goals that stopped the onslaught.
It would be injuries that would unfortunately take over in the match with Godwin being concussed after a tackle in the 40th minute.
Bianca Bailey would come into the game and perform more then admirably in the net for Shoalhaven.
Philips-Maynard would be the next injury victim when she was struck down in a tackle that led to her taking no further part in the game. Following that it was Maddie Pedro who suffered a facial injury, however she was able to retake the field after treatment.
READ MORE:
Tarrawanna was able to cut the lead to 2-1 at the 75th minute to make the game interesting, but a beautiful back and forth display by Kaitlyn Sennitt and Sophie Martin eventuated in the third and final goal of the game.
Reflecting on the win, Shoalhaven head coach Brad Banks said he continues to be impressed week in and week out with how the girls continue to show up and work for one another.
"I am extremely impressed and proud of the way everyone keeps on stepping up their game each week," he said.
"We have a growing list of injuries, bumps, and bruises but the girls keep tapping themselves together and stepping up to support each other."
Banks said the match got nerve-racking at points, especially when they cut the lead to just one and then had to play ten minutes of extra time, but noted he never lost faith that the girls would hold on to win.
Shoalhaven is focused heading into the weekend Banks said, along with doing their best to manage a variety of bumps, bruises and other injuries.
"We are focused on playing our brand of football against Wollongong United," Banks said.
The grand final will mark the fourth contest the sides have played against each other this season, and is the one they "don't want to let slip."
"Mental preparation will be important for the players to accept the importance of the game, while focusing on treating the game like every other game this year."
Shoalhaven FC and Wollongong United kick off their grand-final match at 1:30pm, on Sunday, September 3 at Ian McLennan Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.