Shoalhaven FC women eye grand final glory after dispatching Tarrawanna

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated August 30 2023 - 10:54am, first published 10:40am
Shoalhaven FC celebrating in their semi-final win against Tarrawanna. Picture supplied.
Shoalhaven FC celebrating in their semi-final win against Tarrawanna. Picture supplied.

Shoalhaven FC first grade ladies have stamped their tickets to the Football South Coast grand-final after outlasting Tarrawanna in a gutsy semi-final clash on Sunday.

