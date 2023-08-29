Pictures: Shoalhaven Mariners 'Come and Try' baseball day

The Shoalhaven Mariners last weekend held the second installment of their annual 'Come & Try Baseball day' to introduce the sport, and teach the basics to the junior athletes of the Shoalhaven.
Young athletes between the ages of 4 and 14 will make their way to Ison Park over three weekends of baseball.
The first two workshops were held on August 19, and August 27, with the third scheduled for this weekend, Saturday, September 2.
The days were structured around splitting up the kids into different age groups and then playing a range of games based around the skills of hitting, catching, throwing and base running.
The event is free and all are welcome to come along and join in on the action.
If interested you can contact Gabe Tate on 0410 544 756.
