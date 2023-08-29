South Coast Register
Pictures: Shoalhaven Mariners 'Come and Try' baseball day

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated August 29 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 2:45pm
The Shoalhaven Mariners last weekend held the second installment of their annual 'Come & Try Baseball day' to introduce the sport, and teach the basics to the junior athletes of the Shoalhaven.

