Nowra Velo Club's Josh Ludman continues to see his stock rise in his burgeoning professional career.
Ludman most recently finished fifth overall in the National Road Series Tour of Gippsland.
This three-day event had separate events for national men and women and was run over four stages on the Phillip Island motor racing circuit.
On Sunday, in the final 80 kilometre stage, Josh placed seventh in a 15 rider bunch sprint finish.
This position allowed Ludman to hold his fifth overall position that he carried over from Saturdays 102 kilometre road race stage.
Ludman had been prominent throughout that stage to finish in fourth position in the eight rider break from the eighty rider field that had established early in the race.
READ MORE:
This event had started on Friday with a criterium stage where Ludman crossed the line in ninth position.
Then on Saturday morning the young rider was 15th in the individual time trial stage to go into Saturdays longer stage in the same position.
Ludman was also statistically the second best young rider over the four stages of racing, finishing overall just 11 seconds behind the leading under 23 rider, Dalton Stretton.
Ludman's overall time for the entire field was just a minute behind the winning elite rider.
His next major event will be the four day, five stage Tour of the Sunshine Coast in Queensland in September.
