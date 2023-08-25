Shoalhaven's young athletes continue to shine on the big stage.
Three local footballers have taken the next step in their football careers with a recent selection to the prestigious NSW Country team for the upcoming 2023 National Youth Championships held in October across Wollongong and wider Sydney.
Tyler Cooper, Aiden Dhu, and Harry Wheatley - who all play locally for Southern Branch, were selected to the state sides after a series of tough trials and cuts.
For Cooper and Dhu this is the second time they have heard their names called to represent NSW, while for Wheatley this marks his first venture.
Cooper and Wheatley will suit up for the under 16s NSW Country Team, while Dhu, a year younger, will play for the under 15s.
The National Youth Championships are the pinnacle of youth football on the Australian football calendar, with teams from Football Australia's nine State and Territory Member Federations coming together to battle it out on NSW soil.
The event will take place over 12 days, and provides young athletes not only a chance to compete against strong competition but to also make an impression on attending national team technical staff.
READ MORE:
All three boys said they were beyond "excited" for the chance to represent their state and club, and to take that next jump in their burgeoning football careers.
Cooper who plays as a left winger called the chance to play for NSW again a "great opportunity" and one he's really looking forward to.
"It's a great opportunity for all of us to show what we can do at the national level," he said.
"It give us the chance to go even further if we play well."
Dhu, a strong central attacking midfielder, said he was really looking forward to being able to challenge himself and grow his skills by going against some of the most talented plyers from around the country.
"It give us the chance to play with and against some really high level players," Dhu said.
The trio went through several gamedays and camps to make it onto the final team roster.
Dhu was up against 35 players who trialled for the under 15s side, with the final roster trimmed down to 16. While Cooper and Wheatley were a part of 24 players who trialled for the final 16 on the under 16s roster.
Over the past 12 months, each player said they'd seen a lot of growth in their game, most of which just comes from continued reps playing for Southern Branch.
For Wheatley he said he's been most proud of his development as a leader out on the field and is looking forward to taking on a similar role with NSW Country.
"I've been trying to be a leader, and lead by example out on the field," Wheatley said.
"I just want to show players how to play the game on a higher level, and also show to them what we are all about here (Southern Branch)."
"It's all about continued growth."
For the past 16 years, the championships has been hosted in Coffs Harbour by Northern NSW Football, but this year marks a change up for the annual event, with the chance for another region to host the important talent identification tournament.
This year's National Youth Championships will be held at Valentine Sports Park at Glenwood for the Under 15 and 16 Boys from October 2-6.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.