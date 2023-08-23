South Coast Register
Sussex Inlet win 'Chook Bain Cup', Basin win heated yardstick in round 17 of the Blackmore-Bolden Shield

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated August 24 2023 - 3:04pm, first published August 23 2023 - 1:15pm
St Georges Basin Dragons and Illaroo Kangaroos battling last weekend. Picture by Tamara Lee.
The culmination of an entire season of Shoalhaven football is rapidly coming to a close with the last regular season round set for this weekend.

