The culmination of an entire season of Shoalhaven football is rapidly coming to a close with the last regular season round set for this weekend.
The finals bracket is all but set as the playoff sides begin to prepare for the chance at premiership glory.
Let's catch you up on the latest round of the Blackmore-Bolden Shield.
The Sussex Inlet Seahawks have taken home the Chook Bain Cup after an impressive 3-0 win over the Culburra Cougars.
It was a special day for both clubs, who played in remembrance of Corey "Chook" Bain who was a key stalwart of both clubs.
Seahawks skipper Ben Whipp said it was a massively successful day, with the club's raising a combined total of $2500 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
"I want to thank Lindsey Higgins and the Culburra Cougars for playing their part in such a great day," Whipp said.
"We are very proud to be keeping the cup in Sussex for another year."
With it being a tough year for the Seahawks, Whipp said the team was incredibly happy. "It was a great win, the boys were pumped."
"We started the game full of energy and running and that turned into three early goals to set up the win."
The first goal came in the opening minutes when Callum Mitchell got above the pack to head home from a corner.
The second goal of the game came from Michael Gurney who expertly finished a one-on-one run. The third came from a scramble play that resulted in a Culburra own goal.
Whipp said he's been stoked with the improvement the boys have shown across the season.
"The whole team played well, I'm very happy with the team's improvement," he said.
"If the boys keep turning up each week with the right attitude like they have all year then we will be better for it next season."
READ MORE:
The Milton-Ulladulla Panthers have only one round to go to put themselves in the history books of the Blackmore-Bolden Shield.
With their 3-0 win over the Bomaderry Tigers on Saturday the first-place side has now moved to 15-0 on the season.
The Panthers and Tigers battled well early with Milton securing the better of chances. They broke through for their first 25 minutes into the match when a free kick was awarded at the top of the box that Nathan Avery stepped up and executed.
They were able to secure their second just 15 minutes later when a strong run from Antonio Lavelle resulted in a handball call in the box, which Jaxon Scholtz nailed.
That score would hold until the halftime whistle.
In the second half the Tigers stepped up the defensive pressure and it made it harder on Milton, unfortunately they weren't able to find a ton of success heading forward.
However the Panthers were able to make it three on-the-trot through Zach Pullinger who navigated his way past four Tigers defenders before smashing the ball into the roof of the net.
Reflecting on the match, Milton coach Nick Palagyi commended Bomaderry on their strong effort throughout the game and the season.
"Bomaderry have to be commended for their efforts this season, they've had a lot of success over recent years, and one lean year doesn't define them as a club," he said.
Palagyi further added that it wasn't a top performance from Milton, but said they did enough to execute the win.
"We did what was needed again today, as well as giving more exposure to a number of our next crop of young players who are desperate to get more time in first grade," he said.
"A special mention to Josiah Dabelstein who made his first grade debut and played 90 minutes today, he's just one of our next crop of player who are ready for senior football."
The St Georges Basin secured a resilient victory over a tough Illaroo Kangaroos squad on Saturday at St Georges Basin Sporting Complex.
Before the first whistle even blew there was a feeling that it was going to be a dogfight of a match, and it turned out to be just that.
After some quick back and forth, it was Basin who was successfully able to attack 12 minutes in.
Young gun Rory Meyer successfully navigated his way around the Illaroo defenders, before securing himself an opening that he executed with a strong left foot kick, which sailed past the Illaroo goalkeeper and into the back of the net to give his team the 1-0 lead.
From this point forward Basin stepped up their defensive effort to protect their lead and make life difficult for the Roos, who put up a valiant effort.
Illaroo did have several decent chances at goals, however the Dragons did just enough to deter them and keep the score at 1-0 heading into the break.
The second-half was more of the same with both sides battling hard with a defensive mindsight at the forefront as the opportunities on goal were rather sparse.
As a result Basin was able to hold on and secure the clean sheet finish, which coach James Gallemore loved to see.
"Resilience was the key to our performance on Saturday," he said.
"Illaroo were excellent and we needed to be at our best, especially defensively to gain another clean sheet."
He also further praised the development of Meyer who continues to come along strong as one of the younger guys in the competition.
"Rory (Meyer) has been progressing all season. His goal on Saturday is a reward for his hard work on the training field and on game day," he said.
"We were sorry he couldn't continue in the second half but obviously we need to protect minor injuries."
Gallemore said the team is happy to be in the position they are but remain focused going forward to see if they can get to another level before finals.
"Maintain our form and focus on the question 'Can we be better?'," he said.
"We're looking at individual one percenters to add even more to the team dynamic."
In the battle for the final playoff spot, the Shoalhaven Heads-Berry Sharks and Huskisson-Vincentia Seagulls both came out looking focused on snatching an important three points on Saturday.
From the jump it was a hard contest with both teams having something to prove and gain with a finals spot on the line.
As a result, the physicality was immediate from both sides as they tried to find that edge over one another.
Several fouls were committed early on by both sides which was a sign of things to come in the match.
Heads were the first to break through off a scramble play 24 minutes into the match to grab the 1-0 lead.
Gary Niemeier was able to respond for Husky just 10 minutes later however when he nailed one into the back of the net off a strong through ball.
This score would hold until halftime.
In the second-half either side had chances, but the defense of both teams was on high alert.
It was the Seagulls who finally broke through thanks to some excellent form of Tom Van Oploo who took a great touch to slot the second one home for his side in the 73rd minute.
From here out out the side fought desperately to starve off a hungry Sharks attack and were able to hold out until the final whistle to get the crucial win 2-1.
Huskisson goalkeeper Chris Tweed called it a tough match that really could have gone either way.
"It could have been anyone's game, with plenty of opportunities saved and grit shown on both sides," he said.
"There was tikka right up until the final whistle. so many sprint slides and moving for one another still going for a goal to bury the game."
"There was passion all-round, we really wanted it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.