South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Nowra-Bomaderry Jets and Shellharbour Sharks line-up for Group Seven semi-final

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated August 31 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour Sharks' James Ralphs (left) and Nowra-Bomaderry Jets' Mason Harrison (right). Pictures by Adam McLean and Brian Scott.
Shellharbour Sharks' James Ralphs (left) and Nowra-Bomaderry Jets' Mason Harrison (right). Pictures by Adam McLean and Brian Scott.

The Nowra-Bomaderry Jets and Shellharbour Sharks will play to keep their seasons alive this Saturday in the Group Seven semi-finals.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.