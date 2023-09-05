The players in the running to be crowned Group Seven's best in 2023

Colby Smith: The livewire Stingrays rake may be unheralded but Smith is the man who gets the Stingrays offence ticking over. The clever dummy-half is always exploiting tired forwards and making plenty of yards up the middle. His darting runs and clever ball-work were instrumental in guiding the Stingrays to the minor-premiership. The Stingrays attack suffered on Sunday against Geringong after Smith hobbled off with an ankle injury.