South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

The players in the running to be crowned Group Seven's best in 2023

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated September 5 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
These Group Seven stars have enjoyed stellar campaigns for their respective teams. Pictures by Adam McLean, Sylvia Liber and Anna Warr.
These Group Seven stars have enjoyed stellar campaigns for their respective teams. Pictures by Adam McLean, Sylvia Liber and Anna Warr.

The pointy end of the season is upon us with just two games to go before Group Seven rugby league crowns its champion for season 2023.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.