Supporters of the Indigenous Voice referendum are hitting the Shoalhaven's streets and gathering points on Tuesday, August 1.
Members of the Shoalhaven Alliance for Yes23 will be out in force as part of a National Day of Action in support of the referendum on Indigenous recognition in the constitution.
The day of action is organised by Yes 23, the organisation leading the campaign in support of the Yes case in the referendum.
The local group will be present at transport hubs at Stewart Place, Nowra, and Bomaderry Railway Station.
"We want to show that there is strong support for the YES case across the country," said one of the convenors for the Shoalhaven Alliance for Yes23, Raul Arregui.
"We hope that by seeing us, members of the community will think about the referendum, ask questions, get information and have conversations about why it is so important to recognise the first people of Australia in the constitution and hear their voices." he said.
The supporters will be at various locations including Stewart Place, Nowra, from 8am to 9am and at the Bomaderry Railway Station from 7.30am to 9am.
