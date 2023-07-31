South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Shoalhaven Alliance for Yes23 members visiting key transport hubs

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 31 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the members of the Shoalhaven Alliance for Yes23 who will be out in force promoting support for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum are Raul Arregui, Margie Jirgens, Helen Nugent and Peter Jirgens. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Some of the members of the Shoalhaven Alliance for Yes23 who will be out in force promoting support for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum are Raul Arregui, Margie Jirgens, Helen Nugent and Peter Jirgens. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

Supporters of the Indigenous Voice referendum are hitting the Shoalhaven's streets and gathering points on Tuesday, August 1.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.