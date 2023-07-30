More speed zone reductions are heading to the Shoalhaven.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said a review of speed zones was carried out at various locations at the request of Shoalhaven Council, in response to community concerns.
"The review recommended changes to some existing speed limits due to increased pedestrian and vehicle movement in the area," the spokesperson said.
"As a result, the speed zone at four locations will be changed."
The 90 kmh speed zone on Beach Road at Berry will be reduced to 80 kmh from 350 metres east of Agars Lane to Gerroa Road.
The new speed zone will come into effect on Saturday, August 12.
The 60 kmh speed zone on Old Southern Road at Nowra will be reduced to 50 kmh from 100 metres north of Killara Road to the Princes Highway, from Monday, August 14.
The 100 kmh speed zone on Gannet Road at Nowra Hill will be reduced to 60 kmh, also from Monday, August 14.
And the 100 kmh speed zone on Woncor Ave at Nowra Hill will be reduced to 60 kmh from Wednesday, August 16.
Signs will be in place to advise motorists of the changed traffic conditions.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience while the new speed zone signage is installed.
