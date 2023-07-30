First look at Eddy's plans for new $10m ride at Jamberoo Action Park

South Coast Register
New ride in planning as Jamberoo Action Park owner Jim Eddy prepares for 2023/24 season

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated July 31 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 9:39am
Bereft of squealing children, with its normally heaving wave pool drained dry, only the sounds of power tools and tradespeople break the silence of Jamberoo Action Park in its off-season.

