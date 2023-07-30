South Coast Register
A link with history lost with the death of Alfred 'Rusty' Marquis

By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 30 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 11:30am
Ex-Warrant Officer Alfred James Marquis who served during World War 2. Picture courtesy of Australian War Memorial, Accession Number AWM2017.520.1.5994
The Shoalhaven lost a true gentleman recently with the death at the age of 97 of Alfred "Rusty" Marquis.

