The Shoalhaven lost a true gentleman recently with the death at the age of 97 of Alfred "Rusty" Marquis.
And with his passing came the end of a key part of Australia's military history, as Mr Marquis was the last surviving Navy beach commando from World War II.
Mr Marquis was born in Western Australia and raised with the help of extended family after his mother died when he was just four years old.
He was nicknamed Rusty as a teenager when he was working at a bus depot, and once under a bus he was covered in rusty oil and water when he released a sump.
The name stuck, even when he joined the Navy as a 17-year-old in 1943, being appointed to the fighting unit known as the beach commandos.
They were seen as the elite - trained in advanced first aid, escape and evasion, unarmed combat and vehicle skills ranging from Jeeps to amphibious vessels.He first saw action during the 1945 assault on Tarakan, Borneo, where he was in a landing craft speeding towards the enemy shore.
The unit's job was to place flags where ammunition, stores and men would head as they stepped ashore, while providing covering fire.
Then, their job was to keep the beach clear of enemy as the rest of the landing ships arrived.
Mr Marquis deployed to Japan in late 1945 and often told stories of what the country looked like after the atomic bombings.
After the war he decided to remain in the Navy, travelling to England to train as an aircraft technician.
He met and married his wife Margaret in Scotland in 1953, and they moved to the Shoalhaven the following year when Mr Marquis joined the crew at HMAS Albatross.
They initially lived in a shack at Huskisson which had no running water and only the barest of facilities, before living in the marries quarter in base, and at a few other properties around the Shoalhaven.
In 1968 Mr Marquis built the family home in Albert Street, Nowra, and he remained in the home until the day he died.
He spent 33 years in the Navy, and was qualified to work on propeller, jet and rotary aircraft across a service career covering six ships, several shore bases and four air squadrons.
In 1971 he was one of the first people appointed to the rank of Warrant Officer when the rank was reinstated.
After leaving the Navy in 1976 Mr Marquis held in number of positions, but was often seen speaking to school groups about the significance of Anzac Day.
He was active in the community, playing bowls and golf, and was often seen pottering around in his garden.
Mr Marquis was driving until the day he died, and was known for his positive and friendly outlook on life.
He lost his wife Margaret in late 2021 after 68 years of marriage, and shortly after became involved in the Keith Payne VC Veterans Group.
Mr Marquis died just days before he was due to move to an assisted living facility in the Southern Highlands, closer to family.
He told family he was excited about the move, and was looking forward to having views.
