The Shoalhaven City Marina has been launched, and is looking for occupants to lease the planned industrial accommodation.
The 3.8-hectare marina has been established facing Berry's Canal between the Shoalhaven and Crookhaven Rivers, beside the punt connection between Numbaa and Comerong Island.
Its basin has an average depth of seven metres, and is designed for work berths up to 30 metres, with a 30-metre opening to Berry's Canal providing direct voyage out to the ocean.
The marina provides 13 modern pontoon berths that can accommodate vessels up to 50 metres in length, with the potential to cater to superyachts, recreational services, government, and commercial vessels.
Industrial warehouses are due to be completed within the next 18 months, offering close to 13,000 square metres of space across four buildings.
The property is being leased through Colliers of Wollongong, and associate director of commercial leasing, Kady Leggett, said opportunities were available for between 540 and 5000 square metres of warehouse space, with an additional 12,000 square metres of onsite hardstand.
READ MORE:
She described the purpose-built marina as "a visionary project designed to fulfill a regional need and provide an unrivalled opportunity to the marine industry".
Ms Leggett said the marina could have a huge impact on the Shoalhaven's economy.
"The Shoalhaven City Marina is the first of its kind and there is nothing like it on the South Coast, with the potential to revitalise the region," she said.
"The marina has been a passion project for the vendor for almost two decades and we are very excited to be able to be a part of bringing this project to life in the Shoalhaven and are hopeful to attract national and international businesses within the marine service industry."
Ms Leggett said the most unique feature of the development was the travelator access directly into the marina basin.
Located at 1178 Comerong Island Road, Numbaa, the Shoalhaven City Marina site is zoned RU Primary production.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.