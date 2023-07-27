New report identifies huge affordable housing shortfall in the Illawarra Shoalhaven

Thousands of new homes are going to be needed in the Illawarra Shoalhaven region during the next few years, according to a new report.
The affordable housing shortfall across the Illawarra Shoalhaven is expected to reach 11,645 by 2041, according to the Illawarra Shoalhaven Affordable Housing Strategic Options report that was launched in Nowra and Wollongong on Wednesday, July 26.
And it says all levels of government and the community need to work together to address the problem.
"This is not a simple problem to solve," said Business Illawarra executive director, Adam Zarth.
"There is a role for each level of government, the property sector, Community Housing Providers, major employers, peak bodies and the wider community in supporting the development of new affordable housing - and being innovative in how we do it."
Mr Zarth said affordable housing was a key issue for the business sector because it was a major factor in employers not being able to find staff - leading to Business Illawarra commissioning the report prepared by consultants Judith Stubbs and Associates.
"Businesses are absolutely crying out for more affordable housing and social housing, because the staffing shortage is driven by the crisis in affordable housing," Mr Zarth said.
Solutions started with the community "electing politicians, and supporting elected officials, who back affordable housing", he said.
Freeing up land was a key issue, Mr Zarth said, and that was being aided by NSW Premier Chris Minns directing all his ministers to find land to feed into affordable housing development.
"We're looking forward to tracking that, and obviously want to see that occur in our region as well as the rest of the state," Mr Zarth said.
A greater focus on affordable and social housing was also needed in all new housing estates, according to Mr Zarth.
"You need to ringfence certain types of housing for low income families and low income individuals," he said.
"They're the people who we need to keep the lights on in businesses, and who are the frontline workers in a range of important services in health care, aged care and education."
The research that went into the report was supported by a range of organisations including the Illawarra Shoalhaven Joint Organisation and the Housing Trust.
"We need a commitment from each level of government to help deliver more affordable rental housing, faster and more collaboratively with the private and not-for-profit sectors," said Housing Trust CEO Michele Adair.
"We need additional investment, planning reform, and where possible, partnerships on their landholdings."
Meanwhile other organisations focused on reforming the planning system.
"The current planning system is overly complex and in dire need of reform," said Property Council of Australia (Illawarra) chair, Jennifer Macquarie.
"The state government has recently taken some welcome steps that will have a positive impact in our region, but in this report we are urging them to go further."
Illawarra Shoalhaven Joint Organisation CEO Roger Stephan said, "The councils I represent are invested in finding solutions to the regional housing shortage, and in this they must be supported by the state government and the wider community."
Mr Zarth said the planning system needed to be fixed, "and now councils throughout our region are starting to really focus in on the issue".
The full Illawarra Shoalhaven Affordable Housing Strategic Options Report, and Business Illawarra's response Solutions to the Affordable Housing Crisis Advocacy Report, can be found on the Business Illawarra website.
