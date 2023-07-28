The Shoalhaven is punching well above its weight when it comes to inspirational women.
Of the 16 finalists in the Rotary Inspirational Women's Awards for NSW, two come from the Shoalhaven.
Gwen Johnson of Ulladulla is a finalist in the rural over 30 section, recognising more than 50 years contributing to the community in a range of different ways.
They include volunteering in a free learn-to-swim program, coaching soccer teams, tutoring students in math, and volunteering as a swim teacher for various groups.
Ms Johnson said being involved with young people in the community had been a "joy".
"It's been an absolute privilege working with young people - I have great confidence in the future when I speak to these young people," she said.
It started with her own children, and getting involved in running the groups her children were involved with because "volunteering is so important".
"You get involved, and I've had so much joy from all the connections and out of being with all the young people over the years," Ms Johnson said.
That included soccer, where she was helping with her children before seeing a group of girls kicking a ball around.
"I said, 'do you want to play' and I started the primary girls soccer group, and it's been going for 29 years," Ms Johnson said.
The club now has large numbers of girls and adult women playing.
But it's not just youngsters who have benefited from her energy and enthusiasm, as Ms Johnson has also been a dedicated fundraiser for charity, baking 50 or more Christmas cakes each year.
Despite all her community work, Ms Johnson said the award nomination was "a bit of a surprise, it just came out of the blue".
However she has received widespread praise for her compassionate, inclusive, and nurturing nature that has inspired many.
Also named as a finalist in the awards, but this time in the health over 30 category, is Linda Tiltsen of Sanctuary Point.
While she was recognised for her efforts volunteering with Red Cross during emergencies, Ms Tiltsen was quick to deflect attention to others in the Red Cross emergency services team.
"I'm just one volunteer of 4000 around Australia, and I'm representing them, not just myself, and all the volunteer work that they do for Red Cross," she said.
"There are other people who have done a lot more than me, I've just been recognised, that's all."
Originally from Wollongong, Ms Tiltsen began her working life nursing at Shoalhaven Hospital before spending many years in health and education all over Australia.
She became involved with the Red Cross while living in Broome, and spent her spare time working in the Red Cross Shop.
"I like volunteering, I've always done a bit of volunteering here and there," she said.
The involvement with Red Cross continued when Ms Tiltsen retired to Sanctuary Point, including working in the Nowra shop, but in recent years she has focused on emergency services.
As part of the she has played a crucial role in helping the local community recover from various emergencies, even travelling to other areas to help in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Debbie, or flooding associated with an east coast low.
Following repeated emergencies including the Black Summer bushfires Ms Tiltsen has been a key and calming presence at evacuation and recovery centres at Ulladulla, St Georges Basin and Lake Conjola.
Her focus has been on psychological first aid, which Ms Tiltsen said comprised of sitting with people, providing comfort, listening to anyone needing to talk through their trauma, and even providing referrals when appropriate.
She has also been involved in register, find and reunite processes in evacuation centres.
READ MORE:
The finalists were announced in recent days by Minister for Women, Jodie Harrison.
She said the awards presented by the Rotary Clubs of NSW were "a fantastic way of highlighting the enormous contribution of women in both our urban and rural communities across New South Wales".
"Each and every finalist fully deserves recognition for the tireless and generous work they do in their communities," Ms Harrison said.
"They are role models and a true inspiration for our communities.
"I congratulate them on their nomination," Ms Harrison said.
The winners will be named during a ceremony on September 10.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.