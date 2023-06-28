It has been an electric season for Shoalhaven FC, adding another win on to the tally as they remain undefeated on the calendar year after dismantling the Coledale Waves 3-0 last Saturday.
This win pushed Shoalhaven to nine wins on the season, with only a single draw on what would otherwise be a flawless resume.
The 3-0 win was made even more impressive as Coledale sit in second place on the ladder, showcasing Shoalhaven's current run of from as a step above the competition.
READ MORE:
Shoalhaven came out of the gates strong, looking to recover from last week's draw against third-place Hilltop.
The side jumped out to a 2-0 lead through the goal scoring prowess of Logan Connell, heading into the halftime break with the same margin.
Coledale were invigorated coming out of the break and put tremendous pressure on Shoalhaven's defence.
However they stood strong and the Waves were unable to convert on any trips down.
A third goal from Connell to complete his hattrick put the game away for good, and the boys would walk off the green with their ninth win of the season.
This weekend, Saturday, July 1, the side will battle the eighth place University of Wollongong side at Kooloobong Oval.
For the Reserve Grad side, they battled in a tough match that saw them and Coledale locked at 2-all heading into the break.
Both sides had chances in the second half, but no one could put the game away and the scores would remain knotted when the final whistle blew.
The Shoalhaven FC Ladies bounced back in a big way against a tough Fernhill FC squad. Shoalhaven pounced on their opponent as they rolled to a 4-0 lead at the half.
The side displayed tremendous ball movement and controlled tenacity on the defensive end. Shoalhaven would put two more on the board to round out the score to 6-0.
The dynamic Shaylee Meehan and Rachel Guess each netted a double, while Kaitlyn Sennitt and Tiana Phillips-Maynard both secured a single.
They also sit a top their competition with a record of 7 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.