South Coast Register
Home/Sport/Football

Logan Connell hattrick and Shaylee Meehan double leads Shoalhaven to strong wins

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated June 28 2023 - 11:32am, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoalhaven FC's Logan Connell (right) netted a hattrick against Coledale on Saturday. Picture by Team Shot Studios.
Shoalhaven FC's Logan Connell (right) netted a hattrick against Coledale on Saturday. Picture by Team Shot Studios.

It has been an electric season for Shoalhaven FC, adding another win on to the tally as they remain undefeated on the calendar year after dismantling the Coledale Waves 3-0 last Saturday.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.