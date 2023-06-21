South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Round eight of Blackmore-Bolden Shield - Milton-Ulladulla keep on winning, Illaroo grind out critical win

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated June 21 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illaroo and St Georges Basin battled hard until the very end on Saturday at Sharman Park. Picture by Team Shot Studios.
Illaroo and St Georges Basin battled hard until the very end on Saturday at Sharman Park. Picture by Team Shot Studios.

Round eight of the Blackmore-Bolden Shield has brought with it a number of tough contests.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.