Round eight of the Blackmore-Bolden Shield has brought with it a number of tough contests.
The top of the ladder teams continued to cement their positions, while other sides who have faced uneven seasons have shown promise in their recent clashes.
As we pass the halfway point in the competition, the importance of each game cannot be understated.
Let's catch you up on the recent round of football action.
The Panthers have continued their undefeated start to the 2023 season with a 7-0 thrashing of the young Bomaderry Tigers on Saturday.
The match began pretty evenly with each side creating good opportunities in the first half, while also holding strong on the defensive end.
Lochi Wall attacked early for Milton to put them up 1-0, before each side settled down and created good opportunities. It would be the Panthers who would make it 2-0 just before the break with a powerful header from Jaxon Scholtz.
The second half would be one of pure dominance from Milton's end, as they put another five goals on the board.
Despite the final scoreline, Bomaderry created a couple of big chances of their own in the second half, which took a big effort from the Panthers to thwart.
Speaking on the changes at the half, Milton head coach Nick Palagyi said, "we worked through aspects of our attacking decision making and planned a few small adjustments to help us break down the defence more effectively.
"We were more clinical in the second half...it was the player's commitment to maintaining our standards which was most pleasing."
Palagyi also credited Bomaderry for their play saying, "Credit where it's due though, they went about it the right way and you have to respect the attitude shown by their players."
"Five years ago Bomaderry inflicted a 10-1 defeat over Milton at home, and a lot of our squad from that day are still part of our setup today."
"It's a tough phase for Bomaderry right now, but they'll be stronger for it in the end."
The Illaroo Kangaroos are now tied for second-place after narrowly dispatching the St Georges Basin Dragons in a 1-0 win on Saturday.
It was a tough back and forth affair, with both sides creating ample opportunities to put themselves on the board.
Even with penalties presented to each side, they were unable to capitalise and after the first 45, both sides were netted at nil-all.
Illaroo appeared to have the momentum, but Basin were doing a fantastic job packing the middle of the box and making it hard for the Kangaroos to finish off their sets.
The bulk of the second half was very similar, with opportunities not capitalised on, and strong defense for each side keeping the goal drought going.
Illaroo finally broke free when they scored a break down the left wing.
The always livewire Alex Cheyne whipped in an awkward cross for the Basin GK to deal with, who managed to knock it away, but unfortunately for the Dragons, it fell right into the lap of striker Hayden Strand who's right footed volley found its way into the top netting.
With Strand's heroics, Illaroo went up 1-0 with less than five minutes remaining in the match. Reflecting on the match, Jarvis Strand said it was a critical win for his side.
"The win was crucial in keeping a top four finish, but a potential title change could be on the cards" he said.
"Knocking off last year's grand final winners is great for morale and belief within the squad."
The Seahawks and Cougars battled in a classically tough match at Culburra Oval on Saturday. The dogfight would result in a 1-1 draw that showed the fight and scrappiness of both sides.
The first half was dictated by the defense, with only sparse opportunities there to score for either team.
At the end of the first period the teams were knotted at nil-all.
The second half was very similar, with either side having to work extra hard to break down each other's defense.
It was Sussex Inlet who were the first to strike with less than 10 to go on the clock.
Culburra lost possession near halfway, with the Seahawks countering quickly, crossing the ball which led to a perfectly clocked volley from Mark Whipp.
It appeared the Seahawks would hang on to win, until a penalty was called in the 92nd minute which Shane Watters converted to knot the game right on the whistle.
A devastating result for the Seahawks, who were searching for their second win.
Speaking on the match, Sussex Inlet coach Ben Whipp said it was a well played game across the park.
"It was a pretty even game, very tough, with limited chances we had to take opportunities where we could," he said.
"We had a couple of good chances early which we didn't take and Culburra probably had the better of the chances in the second half."
"We just dug deep and kept going like we have all year, but it was a disappointing way to finish the game with a penalty on the last kick, it was hard to take."
The fourth place Huskisson Seagulls have scored a strong 2-0 victory over the struggling Shoalhaven-Heads Berry Sharks.
It has been a tough stretch of games for the Sharks, who just haven't appeared to get into a flow this season.
While for Huskisson, they have continued to prove to be one of the most consistent sides in the competition over the past several seasons.
The Sharks came out with the momentum, with two strong opportunities in the beginning of the match, which Huskisson goalkeeper Chris Tweed put his body on the line to save.
Huskisson's Tim White would break the scoring drought for at the 30 minute mark when he would beat his defender outside the box and thread the ball in with his left foot.
Both sides had several opportunities but it was White again who proved ready, securing his double off a clearance from the keeper at the halfway line.
It was an absolutely dynamite kick from White, almost clipping the crossbar as it sailed into the back of the net.
Heads fought hard to get back into it, almost cutting into the lead on several occasions but could not convert.
There was a staggering amount of body on the line challenges by both sides, as you could tell each were equally hungry to get the victory.
Next round kicks off on Saturday, June 24.
