Shoalhaven leaves lasting impression at Southern Branch Championships

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated June 15 2023 - 11:56am, first published 11:00am
2023 U14 Girls Runners Up Shoalhaven at Southern Branch Championships. Picture posted by Southern Branch FNSW.
The best footballers of the Southern region came together for a three day competition over the long weekend, with the teams of the Shoalhaven showcasing their strong junior talent across multiple age-groups.

