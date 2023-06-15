Shoalhaven leaves lasting impression at Southern Branch Championships

The best footballers of the Southern region came together for a three day competition over the long weekend, with the teams of the Shoalhaven showcasing their strong junior talent across multiple age-groups.
Shoalhaven had several teams travel to Cookbundoon, Goulburn, for the Championships, which ran from June 10 to 12.
The Under 12 Shoalhaven boys had a stellar run to the grand final match, where the side came up just short against the U12 Eurobodalla side in an entertaining match.
The U10 Shoalhaven Girls and U10 South East Phoenix each were in strong form throughout the competition as they met to clash in the penultimate match.
In a thoroughly entertaining match, the gritty Phoenix managed to hold strong and pull out the win over Shoalhaven.
The Phoenix side played all weekend with only seven players, with each of them backing it up to play for the U12s side.
It was also an impressive campaign for the U14 Shoalhaven girls who, like their younger counterparts, battled to secure a spot in the grand-final.
Here they battled the U14 Southern Tablelands side, who pulled off the win, joining the U14 Tablelands boys, who took out the competition undefeated.
The U10 Shoalhaven boys also secured a spot in the final, battling Eurobodalla, who walked away victorious in a closely fought match.
Overall, the NSW Southern Branch Championships, were again a "resounding success" with more than 500 players participating across all age groups.
Reflecting on the tournament U14s Shoalhaven Girls coach Brad Banks said the tournament was one of the best he has attended, and was thoroughly impressed with the performances of all Shoalhaven teams.
"Shoalhaven teams always set a high standard at the Branch Titles and 2023 was no different with teams competing at a strong level and showing continual improvement," he said.
"Matches were extremely competitive across all age groups."
"This year's standard was particularly strong in the younger age groups and the future of football in Southern Branch is in good hands thanks to the strong work done by associations."
The tournament provides a platform for players from all across the Southern region to battle against other talented young footballers.
"The branch titles is the first opportunity for players to compete at the representative level," Banks said.
"The titles give players the chance to test themselves and for some to dream bigger by moving onto NPL teams."
"For others it is the chance to represent their region that they are most proud of."
