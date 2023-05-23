Shoalhaven Football Club have continued their strong start to the South Football Competition across all grades.
Last weekend was no different with the undefeated first grade men's side keeping that streak going with a win over Dandaloo.
Shoalhaven waltzed into halftime up 3-0 before they'd tack on another two, the final result read 5-0 to match their season record which now stands at 5-0.
Their play has been dynamic across the field, with both their defense and attack sound in almost every aspect.
Matthew White, Bradley Bailey, Doug Gray, Logan Connell and Brendan Kellett each got on the score sheet.
The women's side was no less dominant as they would record a 4-0 victory over Wollongong United.
Shaylee Meehan, who is always a threat to score, notched a double, Bridee Lewis and Sophie Martin each found their way onto the scoring sheet.
Mez Cheyne had a dominant performance in the midfield in her return from injury, while Rebecca Delboux held down the fort for Shoalhaven in the backline.
The women's side also sit in first place on the table with a record of four wins, two draws and one loss.
This weekend both sides will look to maintain their top record.
The men's side will take on the Unanderra Hearts who currently sit in last place on the ladder.
While the women's team will battle the University of Wollongong, who also sit at the bottom of the ladder.
