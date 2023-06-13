Since then Ludman has won a Southern Regions Interclub event at Nowra, was a member of the Nowra Velo Club team that won the NSW Junior Under 19 team pursuit championship at the Dunc Gray velodrome, raced in the Oceania road championships in the under 19 event, placed third in the A grade Southern Regions Interclub race at Mount Keira, punctured in the Cootamundra Classic, finished 12th in the Cootamundra Cycle Club's Haycarters Handicap, and placed eighth in the Canberra Junior Tour which was a National series event for under 19 riders.