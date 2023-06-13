Harry Ludman will be a member of the Ruland Development Team to take part in the Tour of the DMZ aka the Junior Tour of Korea, in August.
Ludman followed in the footsteps of his older brother Josh, who was signed up by the Ruland Development team earlier this year.
His first race as a member of that team was in the Australian Junior Under 19 road championship at Ballarat.
Since then Ludman has won a Southern Regions Interclub event at Nowra, was a member of the Nowra Velo Club team that won the NSW Junior Under 19 team pursuit championship at the Dunc Gray velodrome, raced in the Oceania road championships in the under 19 event, placed third in the A grade Southern Regions Interclub race at Mount Keira, punctured in the Cootamundra Classic, finished 12th in the Cootamundra Cycle Club's Haycarters Handicap, and placed eighth in the Canberra Junior Tour which was a National series event for under 19 riders.
Ludman's next events will include racing at Oatley Park in a St George CC event on Saturday.
Other upcoming events for the young rider include the Orica Kermesse in the Hunter valley and the NSW junior road championships before the trip to Korea.
Ludman will join Curtis Trkulja and four other junior riders from the Ruland team for that trip.
Josh Ludman raced this event last year and finished 8 th overall after five days of racing in an international field.
Ludman is currently racing in the Netherlands in kermesse and criterium events for elite and under 23 riders.
