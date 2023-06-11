South Coast Register
Berry's Graham Ford recognised for service to Surf Lifesaving at international and national levels

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated June 12 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 6:00am
Berry resident and SLSA Hall of Fame inductee Graham Ford and his wife Trish, along with their grandchildren. Picture supplied.
Berry's Graham Ford has been recognised for his distinguished service to surf lifesaving through leadership roles at the national and international level, and to the community, in a career that spans more than three decades.

